Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
SINGERS: Airlie Beach Festival of Music organiser Gavin Butlin with Young Whitsunday's Got Talent August heat winners, Tia Sawdey and Bella Mackenzie.
SINGERS: Airlie Beach Festival of Music organiser Gavin Butlin with Young Whitsunday's Got Talent August heat winners, Tia Sawdey and Bella Mackenzie. Andrew Pattinson, VAMPP
Entertainment

Pair too hard to split for winner

Monique Preston
by
14th Aug 2019 5:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

COMPETITON was so fierce at a talent show this month that the judges could not split the top two competitors - instead, crowing them both as winners.

Cannon Valley's Tia Sawdey and Mackay's Bella Mackenzie were the August winners of the Young Whitsunday's Got Talent at the Reef Gateway Hotel.

Reef Gateway Hotel functions manager Paula Hovey said the competition was "amazing” this month.

Fifteen-year-old Tia, who had never sung in front of an audience before, sang Someone you loved by Lewis Capaldi to take her winning spot, while Bella, 14, sang and played guitar to Fire away by Chris Stapleton.

The win gives the pair the chance to perform in the competition final in October.

The overall winner will cement themselves a spot to perform on the main stage at the Airlie Beach Festival of Music in November.

All heat winners will also perform on the Fish Jam stage for juniors at the festival.

Another group of youngsters also earned themselves the chance to perform at the festival from the August heat, with the Rising Star Juniors - made up of Brooklyn Medder, Pearl Holiday, Charlee Harris, Stevie Harris, Yana McNally, Isla Bennett and Phoebe Raymant - too cute to resist, and being given a guest spot on stage.

The final heat will be held on September 1.

airlie beach festival of music music reef gateway hotel young whitsunday's got talent
Whitsunday Times

Top Stories

    New Whitsunday tourism project gains traction

    premium_icon New Whitsunday tourism project gains traction

    News The changing landscape of tourism in the region sparks development of new visitor attraction in the area.

    Winner of huge tender for council build revealed

    premium_icon Winner of huge tender for council build revealed

    Council News The tender for this building has been announced.

    See the plans unveiled for iconic building

    premium_icon See the plans unveiled for iconic building

    Council News Proserpine has been without its 'heart and soul' for two years

    Gym owners muscle up to help lift weight of mental illness

    premium_icon Gym owners muscle up to help lift weight of mental illness

    News New program to help Whitsundays' youth on journey to health.