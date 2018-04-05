Pairing up for autism awareness

STRETCH OUT: Vartamana Yoga will host a free all ages class as part of the free Autism Queensland fundraiser with Denmans Beer Cafe.

STRETCH OUT: Vartamana Yoga will host a free all ages class as part of the free Autism Queensland fundraiser with Denmans Beer Cafe.

WHAT do beer and free yoga have in common?

They'll both be used to create awareness of autism.

Denman Beer Cafe and Vartamana Spa are joining forces to raise funds for Autism Queensland.

Vartamana yoga owner and manager Leah Hesse will host a free yoga class on Sunday, April 8 at 11.30am and she encouraged everyone to come along.

Denmans Beer Cafe and Vartamana Yoga organised the day to raise money for Autism Queensland, in celebration of national Autism Awareness day on April 1.

Both business owners have people close to them affected by autism and wanted to do something to raise awareness right here in the Whitsundays.

"We planned to host a similar event last year but Cyclone Debbie stopped us in our tracks,” Ms Hesse said.

"Kids and adults on the autism spectrum benefit from the practising yoga and it is something they can do and enjoy.

"Parents have said that kids on the spectrum are calmer, relaxed and centred after doing a class as many individuals are after yoga.

"Come along and try it out,” Ms Hesse said. "It's a great way to connect and make friends.”

The festivities will then progress to Denman's Beer Cafe where kids can enjoy a free lunch, but bookings are essential.

A mega raffle will be drawn with awesome goodies up for grabs; local businesses have donated a range of prizes ranging from food experiences to spa treatments.

Raffle tickets can be purchased from Vartamana or Denman's for $2, with all proceeds donated to Autism Queensland.

Pirate Life Brewing have donated a keg of fine craft ale that will poured on the day, with all proceeds going to Autism Queensland.

There will be no shortage of entertainment with local muso Mike Duff playing acoustic sets on the day.

Local businesses Cafe One 3, Total Entertainment, Vartamana Yoga & Spa, LiveLife Pharmacy Cannonvale, Walter's Lounge, Pirate Life Brewing, Mantra Club Croc, Above and Below Photography Gallery and Just Tuk'n Around, have also donated time and prizes to raise funds.

Autism Fundraiser

WHAT: Free yoga and fundraiser.

WHEN: Saturday April 8, from 11:30am.

WHERE: Vartamana Yoga and Denman's Beer Cafe, Airlie Beach.

COST: Free.