Paitin eyes world crown

DETERMINED and focused, this model's quest to be crowned the next Miss World Australia is one step closer to becoming reality.

Paitin Powell, from Airlie Beach, will travel to the Gold Coast next month to compete in the Queensland State Finals of Miss World Australia.

The 20-year-old dispensary technician was selected as one of nine participants in the preliminary finals held at the Gold Coast in April after applying online for the contest earlier this year.

With her sights set on being crowned the next Miss World Australia, Ms Powell said the key to her success was preparation and planning.

"I did enter the contest because I do want to be the next Miss World Australia, but it's also been such a confidence boosting thing for me as well,” she said.

"People would ask me if I was happy or surprised when I made it through to the state finals, but I didn't want to say that I was surprised because I did put as much effort into it as I possibly could.

"I made it through because of a reason but at the same time I was surprised because there were so many beautiful girls down there, but I did put as much effort into it as I possibly could.”

Competing in Miss Teen Australia during high school, Ms Powell took some time off away from the stage before making her return this year.

She said being a part of the contest had grown her self-confidence.

"When you do a competition like this you're representing yourself, so you have to be as confident as you possibly can be.

"During the contest you are taught there are no right or wrong answers, so it does teach you to feel confident in your own opinion and it does make you feel a lot more confident in yourself.”

During her Miss World campaign Ms Powell is raising money for Variety, the children's charity.

You can donate here.