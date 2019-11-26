Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The Indian taxi driver enjoys dinner with a group of Pakistan players.
The Indian taxi driver enjoys dinner with a group of Pakistan players.
Cricket

Pakistan players reward taxi driver’s touching act

by Fox Sport staff writers
26th Nov 2019 11:20 AM

PAKISTAN may have gone down in the first Test against Australia, but some of the members of the team managed to win hearts with a kind gesture to an Indian taxi driver.

English commentator Alison Mitchell revealed to Mitchell Johnson on ABC Grandstand that five Pakistan players, including leg spinner Yasir Shah, and fast bowlers Shaheen Afridi and Naseem Shah had dinner with their taxi driver.

"A couple of days ago, the taxi driver was called to the Pakistan team hotel and picked up five of the Pakistan players," Mitchell said.

"They wanted to go to an Indian restaurant for a meal. He drove them to an Indian restaurant."

The taxi driver then refused to accept any payment when the Pakistan cricketers tried to cover the fare.

The players were so touched by the taxi driver's gesture that they invited him to have dinner with them.

 

 

More Stories

Show More
indian taxi driver naseem shah pakistan shaheen afridi yasir shah
News Corp Australia

Just In

    Outrage over game show mistake

    Outrage over game show mistake
    • 26th Nov 2019 12:34 PM

    Just In

      Top Stories

        MINING DEATH: Call for urgent probe into ‘what went wrong’

        premium_icon MINING DEATH: Call for urgent probe into ‘what went wrong’

        Politics MP, mayor pay tribute to a mine worker who died overnight

        NQ separatists announce state election plan

        premium_icon NQ separatists announce state election plan

        Politics Plan to run candidates in every seat north of Rockhampton

        • 26th Nov 2019 11:33 AM
        UPGRADES: $300K investment will skyrocket Bowen gymnastics

        premium_icon UPGRADES: $300K investment will skyrocket Bowen gymnastics

        News It will be one of the most well-equipped centres in Queensland

        • 26th Nov 2019 11:15 AM
        MP calls airport upgrade 'literally about life and death'

        premium_icon MP calls airport upgrade 'literally about life and death'

        News He has said there will be “tough questions to answer” if rejected.