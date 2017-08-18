24°
News

Palaszczuk Government to fund Airlie Beach revitalisation

18th Aug 2017 11:47 AM
Mayor Andrew Willcox with Deputy Premier Jackie Trad and Labor candidate for Whitsunday Bronwyn Taha in Airlie Beach yesterday.
Mayor Andrew Willcox with Deputy Premier Jackie Trad and Labor candidate for Whitsunday Bronwyn Taha in Airlie Beach yesterday.

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

THE state Labor government yesterday stumped up $2.65 million to fund improvements to the Airlie Beach foreshore in the wake of Cyclone Debbie.

Deputy Premier and Minister for Infrastructure Jackie Trad from Airlie Beach yesterday said that the decision to fund the project came following the Turnbull LNP Government's failure to support community recovery through Category D funding.

"The Whitsundays were devastated by Cyclone Debbie and this funding will provide a vital boost to the recovery effort,” Ms Trad said.

"It's been five months since Cyclone Debbie crossed the coast and the LNP have shown that they have no interest in helping this community get back on track.

"They delayed the Category D process for months and invented pathetic problems with paperwork before coming back and saying they would commit just $29 million.

"While Queensland has continued to do everything it can to get the project approved by the Commonwealth for NDRRA Category D funding, we needed to draw a line in the sand for the Whitsundays.

"Council has told us that this is a priority for the economic recovery of the Whitsundays and we are pleased to fund the remaining $2.65 million to make the Airlie Beach revitalisation project happen.

"This isn't action that we have taken lightly, the Palaszczuk Government has decided that this community deserves better. If the LNP won't step up and fund their fair share, then we will.”

Whitsunday Mayor Andrew Wilcox said the revitalisation of Airlie Beach would create a place of social gathering for the local community as well as a destination point for tourists.

"This project is really important for getting our community and our local economy back on track following Cyclone Debbie,” Cr Wilcox said.

"The Foreshore is well known for its beautiful bay and island views, the lagoon and as home to the Whitsunday Lions Markets.

"The upgraded Foreshore will act as a connecting area for tourists transitioning to the Whitsunday Islands and Great Barrier Reef, bringing with them improved economic opportunities for the local community.

"After so much uncertainty from the Federal Government about this funding I am very excited that this project is locked in and ready to go.

"I am very grateful to the Palaszczuk Government for standing up for the people of the Whitsundays in our time of need.”

Additional funding for the project of $2.83 million is being provided through the Palaszczuk Government's Building our Regions program and $850,000 is being provided through the jointly funded Commonwealth-State NDRRA Category D program.

Whitsunday Times

Topics:  airlie beach airlie beach foreshore jackie trad tc debbie whitsundays

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
Plenty of jew on the chew

Plenty of jew on the chew

BARRA have started to bite a bit better around the mouths and headlands of the rivers, with the rising tide being the optimum time to target them.

Big day in eco classroom

LETTING GO: Another successful turtle release by Jhala Thompson, Georgie Amos, Annabelle Head, Fiona Broadbent, Billie Edge, Libby Edge, Makrika Mackenzie, Charlotte Brown, Teah Goodall of Eco Barge Clean Seas.

SCHOOL CHILDREN took part in an Eco Barge clean-up.

Sailors wrap up race week

Twister crew hard at work skippered by Kevin Fogarty.

Sailors wrap up race week.

Airlie Beach Race Week turns on 'Champagne racing'

Reignition, skippered by Charles Wallis, in action on day four of Airlie Beach Race Week.

Airlie Beach Race Week turns on'Champagne racing'.

Local Partners

Big screen now bigger, better. But you'll have to wait to see it

CYCLONE Debbie has dashed his dreams for an Airlie Beach cinema at Beach Plaza, but Ron Harris's grand plan for a local planetarium and cinema is still in orbit

Tahlia takes on New York in showstopper

WHAT A SHOW: Tahlia Tabone puts on a show in New York.

Tahlia takes on New York in showstopper.

Tribute to a timeless band on Mackay stage

The Ultimate Eagles Experience tribute show is coming to Mackay.

The ultimate eagles experience

Jemma's bewitching voice

STAGE PRESENCE: Suzie Mathers and Jemma Rix in a scene from Wicked The Musical.

Wicked musical theatre star Jemma Rix has released her debut album.

This laughter yoga video will have you in fits of giggles

BEST MEDICINE: Karen Flannery is spreading happiness through laughter throughout Hervey Bay.

New members needed for a laughing good time

Radio host Matt Okine leaps to small screen

Funnyman talks about the inspiration behind his show, The Other Guy.

Hollywood’s new highest paid actress

Jennifer Lawrence had to settle for third this year behind Emma Stone and Jennifer Aniston.

CAN you guess who has dethroned Jennifer Lawrence?

Movie trailer dubbed too racy for TV

Alicia Vikander stars in Tulip Fever.

THE trailer for Tulip Fever is so saucy some networks have banned it

Liz Hurley, 52, has never looked better

She’s definitely not shy to pose in a bikini.

Life in your 50s has never looked as good as it does on Liz Hurley.

Big Bang Theory star spills details about Season 11

Mayim Bialik plays Amy Farrah Fowler on The Big Bang Theory.

MAYIM Bialik has shared some details about what fans can expect.

The Bachelor Australia: Awful joke leaves Matty stunned

Sharlene’s mouth hangs agape after her car crash breakup.

I’m actually one of the bachelorettes — I’m not the external caterer

Samsung set for bigger, beach friendly Note 8

Samsung will be going bigger than ever to launch its Note 8 after this year's launch of the S8.

Water, dust, now sand-resistant?

This stunning apartment will sweep you off your feet!

25/16 Golden Orchid Drive, Airlie Beach 4802

Unit 3 2 1 $825,000

Pinnacles Apartments Airlie Beach are undoubtedly one of the Whitsundays most premier apartment buildings, and this 3 Bedroom apartment with huge ocean views is...

Bargain Buy - 12m Marina Berth Sublease 17.5 years

Berth 39 Abell Point Marina, Airlie Beach 4802

0 0 $60,000 + GST

- Mono Hull Marina Berth in B Arm Abell Point Marina - Top class Marina facilities and car parking - Direct access to Sorrentos restaurant and easy walk into main...

Positioned Perfectly with Breathtaking Ocean and Island Views!

48 and 48A / 5 Golden Orchid Drive, Airlie Beach 4802

Unit 2 2 1 $345,000

Two units for the price of one, This dual key apartment is every investors dream! This light and airy apartment is the perfect location where you can enjoy...

UNDER OFFER

Lot 33 Botanica Drive, Cannonvale 4802

Residential Land If you have ever wanted to live the rural lifestyle, but didn't ... UNDER OFFER

If you have ever wanted to live the rural lifestyle, but didn't want to live out of town, this block is for you. The 8601sqm block is located in the next stage of...

Galbraith Park Estate - Now Selling

Stage 5B Galbraith Park Estate, Cannonvale 4802

Residential Land The new and exciting stage 5B Galbraith Park Estate is now ready ... $225,000 ...

The new and exciting stage 5B Galbraith Park Estate is now ready for sale and this limited land release of only 10 allotments is expected to sell fast. The land...

Abell Point Marina Berth $75,000 + GST

Berth B22 Abell Point Marina, Airlie Beach 4802

Residential Land Berth your boat in the recently updated Abell Point Marina at a ... $75,000 + GST

Berth your boat in the recently updated Abell Point Marina at a very affordable price. With top class Marina facilities, restaurants, bars and car parking all...

Flat 3153sqm - more than enough room

Lot 41 Botanica Drive, Cannonvale 4802

Residential Land Located minutes away from it all, this flat and usable block is ... $210,000

Located minutes away from it all, this flat and usable block is perfect for buyers that need a larger than average block for a large house, shed and pool. Only...

91 year Marina Berth Lease up for grabs

Berth F21 Port of Airlie, Airlie Beach 4802

Residential Land Looking for a new home for your boat? Tired of busy boat ... $179,500

Looking for a new home for your boat? Tired of busy boat ramps? Is the boat taking up too much space at home? If so, we are offering a great long term opportunity...

A huge price reduction - Now is the time to buy in Regatta Waters

Lot 6 Spyglass Road, Cannonvale 4802

Residential Land Land in this street has never been so affordable. You will need ... $179,500

Land in this street has never been so affordable. You will need to be quick to inspect what we feel is the best positioned vacant block left in the...

Over $50k price reduced - It needs to sell - make us an offer!

Lot 6 Satinwood Estate, Raintree Place, Airlie Beach 4802 ...

Residential Land The owners of Lot 6 Satinwood have made the decision to meet ... $199,000

The owners of Lot 6 Satinwood have made the decision to meet the market , slashed $50,000 off their price to make a sale. Yes, we know that the land is sloping...

EXPLAINED: What the 'Costco effect' means for Ipswich

PRICE WARS: A Costco store similar to this one in Canberra, is planned for Ipswich.

Exclusive 'cult' about to change how families do grocery shopping

4800 homes to be built in massive new Coast estate

Masterplanned community full steam ahead - it's not Caloundra South

Open for inspection homes August 17 - 23

Check out this weekend's homes open for inspection.

Airbnb, Stayz and co tipped to squeeze Coast housing market

HOLIDAY BOOM: Airbnb letting is putting a further squeeze on long-term rentals.

Councils exploring options to manage the industry

How we got a rental straight away on the Coast

Rita and David Allara, moved down from Townsville, paid three months up front rent to secure the place at flash new unit block in Kings Beach.

Genius move helps secure rental property

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!