Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Paul and Jacqueline Fidrmuc were aboard the Diamond Princess when they were quarantined off Yokohama after a passenger tested positive to novel coronavirus.
Paul and Jacqueline Fidrmuc were aboard the Diamond Princess when they were quarantined off Yokohama after a passenger tested positive to novel coronavirus.
Health

Queensland man held in Japan for coronavirus testing

by Pete Martinelli
4th Mar 2020 7:19 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A PALM Cove resident faces at least another week in a Japanese hospital after testing positive to Covid-19.

Paul and Jacqui Fidrmuc were aboard the Diamond Princess when they were quarantined off Yokohama after a passenger tested positive to novel coronavirus.

Mr Fidrmuc later also tested positive although Mrs Fidrmuc avoided contagion.

The couple were separated when Paul Fidrmuc was quarantined in a Japanese hospital and Jacqui was flown to Darwin with other passengers, including Kewarra Beach's Carolyn Gregg.

Mr Fidrmuc said he has not felt any symptoms despite testing positive.

"I don't have any and haven't for over three weeks which is the frustrating thing," Mr Fidrmuc said.

He faces another week in isolation before he can be retested.

"I have lost my sense of smell, a side effect from the virus, but not lost my taste or appetite which I believe has happened to some," Mr Fidrmuc said.

More Stories

Show More
coronavirus covid19 health japan test

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Push to help operators feeling force of coronavirus

        premium_icon Push to help operators feeling force of coronavirus

        News LNP candidate for Whitsunday Amanda Camm said the region needed more support to deal with the crisis.

        Bruce Highway upgrades pushed forward

        premium_icon Bruce Highway upgrades pushed forward

        News The news will come as a relief to many motorists

        Tourism operators vie for top gongs

        premium_icon Tourism operators vie for top gongs

        News Two Whitsunday tourism operators will represent the region at the highest possible...

        Resilient industry optimistic despite challenges

        premium_icon Resilient industry optimistic despite challenges

        Travel Sharks, cyclones, viruses and fires will not stop tourists exploring the wonders of...