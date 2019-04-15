Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Clive Palmer. Picture: Fitzy & Wippa Facebook
Clive Palmer. Picture: Fitzy & Wippa Facebook
News

Palmer agrees to pay workers

15th Apr 2019 10:01 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

CONTROVERSIAL businessman Clive Palmer has agreed to pay Queensland Nickel workers unpaid entitlements about three years after QNI collapsed.

In Townsville today, Mr Palmer confirmed he would pay the entitlements "despite neither he nor his companies being responsible for dismissals".

"It was the administrators of Queensland Nickel who, despite the direction of joint venture partners, refused to transfer employees and assets to a new operator, which would have allowed workers to keep their jobs," he said.

 

Clive Palmer's letter confirmeing he will pay Queensland Nickel staff their entitlements.
Clive Palmer's letter confirmeing he will pay Queensland Nickel staff their entitlements.

 

 

Mr Palmer said considering the floods and cyclones that had impacted North Queensland he had decided to pay any outstanding workers' entitlements.

"QNI Resources will be publishing notices in the Townsville media explaining how workers can forward claims so they can be contacted," he said.

Mr Palmer's political party - the United Australia Party - is contesting a number of seats in the upcoming federal election.

It has not revealed who will be running for the seat of Herbert yet.

More Stories

editors picks federal election 2019 qni queensland nickel

Top Stories

    First look inside $140m resort reno

    premium_icon First look inside $140m resort reno

    Travel A living reef outside guest rooms, an underwater observatory and “underwater bathrooms”. The stunning $140m redevelopment of Daydream Island is now complete.

    Bowen live on television

    premium_icon Bowen live on television

    Weather Today Show shows off Bowen.

    Next stop prison if man drink drives again

    premium_icon Next stop prison if man drink drives again

    News A MAN records blood alcohol reading more than four times the limit