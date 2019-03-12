Menu
Colin Thompson from the United Australia Party.
Palmer's party 'core principals' match Dawson candidate's

Caitlan Charles
12th Mar 2019 5:00 AM
WITH a history in mining, energy, food and manufacturing, the United Australia Party's candidate for Dawson has vowed to put communities first.

Airlie Beach resident Colin Thompson will contest the seat, championing his party's policy to better capitalise on Australia's resources and invest that money back into the community.

The 2019 Federal election will be Mr Thompson's first tilt at politics.

He said the UAP was the right fit for him.

"I chose the United Australia Party for some of the core principles ... the power, energy and how we use our own resources, and we want to value add. I think that is the key one,” he said.

Mr Thompson moved to the Whitsunday region about eight years ago when his wife was diagnosed with breast cancer.

He said it felt like the right time to "put his hand up” for the federal seat.

Mr Thompson said he didn't believe in vying for such a responsible position if he was not ready to take on everything that came with it.

He said he respected the job incumbent Dawson MP George Christensen had done.

"From talking to people... he's a hard worker, he puts in the effort,” he said.

"I have been questioning some of his Facebook posts and the way he's communicated in the past ... but he must be doing something (for the community).”

One of the key issues the UAP will champion this election is zonal taxation, which could mean tax concessions in regional areas.

Mr Thompson said what they were finding in regional areas, especially in the Whitsunday and Mackay regions, was that students had to leave the area to further their education.

"We've had some (students) from Proserpine go as far as Adelaide (for university),” he said.

"My daughter is at Sydney University.”

He said UAP's zonal taxation stance could help create more opportunities in regional areas to keep young people living locally and contributing to the community. The Federal Election is expected in May.

