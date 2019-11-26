Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Pamela Anderson arrives on a Gold Coast beach to begin filming for Ultra Tune. Picture: Nathan Richter.
Pamela Anderson arrives on a Gold Coast beach to begin filming for Ultra Tune. Picture: Nathan Richter.
Celebrity

Pamela Anderson hits beach on Gold Coast

by Ryan Keen
26th Nov 2019 6:29 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

The world's most famous "lifesaver" Pamela Anderson has hit the Gold Coast's world famous beachfront to shoot a TV ad this morning.

Pamela Anderson appeared wearing a sleek black, full-body wetsuit. Picture: Nathan Richter.
Pamela Anderson appeared wearing a sleek black, full-body wetsuit. Picture: Nathan Richter.

The former Baywatch bombshell turned activist looked stunning in a sleek black, full-body wetsuit and has been on the Ultra Tune set for the day alongside ex-AFL star turned Aussie larrikin Warwick Capper, and Ultra Tune's infamous bikini model 'Rubber Girls' who typically feature in the ads.

 

 

Anderson arrived on the Gold Coast last night. Picture: Nathan Richter.
Anderson arrived on the Gold Coast last night. Picture: Nathan Richter.

 

The ad will also feature Warwick Capper. Picture: Nathan Richter.
The ad will also feature Warwick Capper. Picture: Nathan Richter.

GET FULL DIGITAL ACCESS: $5 PER MONTH FOR THE FIRST 3 MONTHS

 

The controversial ad series, which has previously starred former world champion boxer Mike Tyson and Hollywood bad boy Charlie Sheen rescuing hapless female drivers, typically attracts an avalanche of complaints to Ad Standards for being allegedly sexist.

 

 

Pamela Anderson is the latest big-name celebrity to star in an Ultra Tune commercial. Picture: Nathan Richter.
Pamela Anderson is the latest big-name celebrity to star in an Ultra Tune commercial. Picture: Nathan Richter.

 

 

This time, Sean Buckley - the owner of roadside assist and car repair giant Ultra Tune - hopes to flip that stereotype on its head with Ms Anderson saving the day.

 

 

Pamela Anderson is greeted by Ultra Tune executive and limo driver Jimmy Seoud at Brisbane Airport yesterday. Picture: Nathan Richter.
Pamela Anderson is greeted by Ultra Tune executive and limo driver Jimmy Seoud at Brisbane Airport yesterday. Picture: Nathan Richter.

 

 

She arrived on the Gold Coast last night after flying into Brisbane Airport where she was greeted by Ultra Tune executive and limo driver Jimmy Seoud with a bunch of welcome flowers.

The former Baywatch star is filming an ad for Ultra Tune. Picture: Nathan Richter.
The former Baywatch star is filming an ad for Ultra Tune. Picture: Nathan Richter.
beach celebrity pamela anderson

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Long-term employee tragically killed at CQ mine named

        premium_icon Long-term employee tragically killed at CQ mine named

        News The company has paid respects to its valued worker

        CRIME: What's been happening in the Whitsundays

        premium_icon CRIME: What's been happening in the Whitsundays

        Crime Charge for firearms, high-range drink driving and more

        Brahmans coach faces steroid possession charges

        premium_icon Brahmans coach faces steroid possession charges

        Crime The rugby league club would not confirm if the premiership-winning coach would...

        MINING DEATH: Call for urgent probe into ‘what went wrong’

        premium_icon MINING DEATH: Call for urgent probe into ‘what went wrong’

        Politics MP, mayor pay tribute to a mine worker who died overnight