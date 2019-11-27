Pamela Anderson’s diet advice for our premier

BAYWATCH star Pamela Anderson has linked the devastating bushfires to climate change and called on Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk to introduce 'climate-friendly vegan food' at Parliament House and government functions.

The vegan celebrity, who was on the Gold Coast on Tuesday to film an Ultra Tune ad, has used her visit to lobby on behalf of the People for Ethical Treatment of Ethicals.

"I arrived on the Gold Coast this week after spending almost a month following news about the devastating fires in Australia," Anderson wrote in her letter to Ms Palaszczuk, released by PETA.

Pamela Anderson filming an Ultra Tunes commercial on the Gold Coast on Tuesday. Picture: Nathan Richter.

"I realise that, for some, now is a sensitive time to broach the subject of climate change, but I trust you will agree that having these difficult yet important conversations now might save lives in the future.

"As you've already noted, the science is clear: climate change has played a key role in the severity of this year's bushfires. But acknowledging this is only half the battle. Australia has one of the highest greenhouse-gas emissions per capita of any nation, largely driven by one sector: animal agriculture.

"Just as your government is surely working on emissions-saving energy and transport policies, you could lead by example by implementing a climate-friendly vegan food policy for government functions, along with transitioning the menu at Sometimes Strangers' Restaurant at Parliament House to an all-vegan one.

"The United Nations and leading scientists are calling for the reduction or elimination of animal-derived food consumption as a matter of urgency, and in the largest study of its kind, researchers at the University of Oxford concluded that cutting animal products from our diets is the "single biggest way" to reduce greenhouse-gas emissions and conserve water and land. Australia is burning.

"It's time to listen to scientists and take direct action."

Pamela Anderson during filming of a television commercial on the beach at the Gold Coast. Picture: Nathan Richter

Anderson said that 'just as firefighters are focusing on the most active parts of the fire first, it's up to the government to take steps toward emission reductions now, starting with your next meal'.

"PETA and I would be happy to work with your team to implement a climate-friendly vegan food policy for the Queensland government, as well as assisting chefs in creating delicious plant-based dishes that can help protect the future of Queensland, its people, and its wildlife," Anderson told the Premier.

"I hope to have the opportunity to help you launch it."

Anderson joined infamous Ultra Tune's infamous 'Rubber Girls' Laura Lydall, Tyana Hansen, Parnia Porsche and Jennifer Cole - along with colourful former AFL star Warwick capper - to film the car servicing company's latest controversial ad at Main Beach on Tuesday.

Comment was being sought from Ms Palaszczuk's office.