Pandemic prompts change in Bowen’s picker workforce

The Bowen Gumlu Growers Association are exploring different options for filling the gap left by international travellers on farms.

THE Bowen agricultural industry is looking at new ways to attract seasonal workers as international borders are set to remain closed for years to come.

The picking season in Bowen generally attracts workers from overseas, however the pandemic has grounded international flights forcing the industry to look elsewhere in a bid to bolster numbers.

Queensland Agriculture Workforce officer with Bowen Gumlu Growers Julia Wheway said work was being done behind the scenes to establish how many workers would be required to fill farms during peak season.

“We’ve currently got lots of visa holders in the country but obviously that number is likely to decline and potentially those numbers won’t be replaced with working holiday visa holders coming back into the country,” she said.

(From left) Bowen Gumlu Growers Association president Carl Walker, QITE Harvest Trail Services staff member Danielle James, Harvest Trail Services manager Keely van Wensveen and Whitsunday Regional Council Mayor Andrew Willcox at the opening of the new QITE office on Williams St.

“There’s obviously a need for us to look at alternative sources of workers of which obviously Australian workers would be high on our target group.”

A push to attract Australian pickers could see programs developed to cater for school leavers who’s travel or university plans have been put on hold as a result of the pandemic.

“Given that it is a fairly flexible, casual workforce that’s required we think that maybe the youth might be in a good position to fill that gap,” she said.

“There’s some talk about accessing a gap year for school leavers who may not be able to access the opportunities they were thinking of work-wise or educationally going forward next year.

“Maybe there’s an opportunity to attract the youth from other parts of the state who might want to come and live and work in our region for the season next year.

“We can offer them the opportunity to live and earn some money, make some new friends and the long term goal would be that they like working in the agriculture industry and it might be that there’s a career opportunity for them.”

Ms Wheway also predicted a change in workforce may lead to further innovation within the agricultural sector as the industry embraces technology to assist in picking processes.

She said this would also provide opportunities for future work for students interested in technology development and associated industries.

Those interested in working in the Bowen agricultural sector were encouraged to contact Quality Innovation Training and Employment services or the Bowen Gumlu Growers Association.