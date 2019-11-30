Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Panic as second knifeman strikes in Europe

by AP
30th Nov 2019 7:27 AM

 

Three people have been seriously injured in a stabbing in The Hague's main shopping street Friday night local time, with the attacker on the run.

Pictures from the city, in the Netherlands, showed several dozen onlookers kept behind police fencing seeking a glimpse of the area where the stabbing took place.

The area was busy at the time as shoppers looked for Black Friday holiday deals.

Video has emerged showing people fleeing for their lives, according to footage obtained by BNO News.

"It was so scary I didn't know what was happening," a user wrote on Twitter alongside the video.

Dutch police say multiple people have been injured in a stabbing incident in The Hague's main shopping street. Picture: AP/Phil Nijhuis
Dutch police say multiple people have been injured in a stabbing incident in The Hague's main shopping street. Picture: AP/Phil Nijhuis

To read the full story and to follow updates, visit news.com.au.

READ MORE: THREE DEAD AFTER LONDON BRIDGE TERROR ATTACK

More Stories

crime editors picks europe stabbing

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        WATCH: Years since gentle giants were sighted in Whitsundays

        premium_icon WATCH: Years since gentle giants were sighted in Whitsundays

        News Red Cat crew thrilled to swim with incredible creatures.

        Wear your ugliest christmas sweaters, carols are on the way

        premium_icon Wear your ugliest christmas sweaters, carols are on the way

        News Warm the vocal chords and wear your flashiest Christmas clothes.

        FISHING REPORT: Early bird gets the better bites

        FISHING REPORT: Early bird gets the better bites

        Fishing Find out what's biting where before heading out this weekend.

        OBITUARY: He lied about his age to serve his country

        premium_icon OBITUARY: He lied about his age to serve his country

        People and Places He will be remembered for his gentleness, kindness and his devotion to his family...

        • 30th Nov 2019 8:00 AM