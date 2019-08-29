‘Panicky’ Aussies will be haunted by mental demons

Jofra Archer can’t wait for the Ashes to resume next week.

Jofra Archer can’t wait for the Ashes to resume next week.

England speed demon Jofra Archer has lit an Ashes fire ahead of the fourth Test declaring Australia "panicked" during the dying stages of the epic clash at Headingley.

And he returned serve to Aussie superstar Steve Smith who said Archer "hasn't got me out" by saying he didn't have to if all the other batsman fell around him.

As the Aussies prepare for a tour game against Derbyshire, Archer told local media that everything the tourists did wrong to lose the third Test at Headingley would stay with them during the series.

"The crowd started to get on their backs as well, I think they panicked a bit," Archer said.

"They probably thought they were going to roll us if they got a few quick early wickets but they didn't and I'm glad we showed some resistance because the series isn't over and in the upcoming games I don't think they'll declare now.

"They got to the second new ball and still couldn't bowl us out. All of those mental facts should sit with them next game."

Smith, who will bat against Derbyshire for the first time since being hit on the neck by Archer at Lord's, earlier this week refuted any talk the English quick had "the wood" on him.

But Archer said that didn't matter because Australia's batting talisman couldn't "do it all by himself".

"I'm not saying I won't get him out, but if we don't get him out there's 10 other people we can get out, and if he's stranded on 40 that's not helping his team too much," Archer said.

"He can't do it all himself. We want to win the game. I'm not here to get caught up in a contest with one man. I want to win the Ashes."

England's victorious players have been given time to freshen up before next week's Test at Manchester.

Headingley hero Ben Stokes played golf on Wednesday, while the Aussies had an on-field yoga session with Cameron Bancroft at the Derbyshire ground, and a rowdy game of touch football, before Smith faced local bowlers.

Archer said England's come-from-nowhere victory would propel the home team for the rest of the series.

"It just shows our fight: no one rolled over and played dead, everyone wanted to win, even the No 11 was very keen to get stuck in," he said.

"We got a taste of what is like to win from nowhere, so I guess we can take that on with us."