James Fisher-Harris has been ruled out for four months with a pectoral injury.
Rugby League

Panthers and Kiwis star ruled out for four months

by Staff writers
11th Oct 2019 11:12 AM

PANTHERS and Kiwis forward James Fisher-Harris has suffered a major injury setback after sustaining a pectoral muscle tear while training in the gym earlier this week.

The 23-year-old will undergo surgery to repair the damage and is set to be sidelined for at least four months.

The injury is a setback for New Zealand, with Fisher-Harris ruled out for the World Cup Nines and upcoming Tests against Great Britain later this month.

Fisher-Harris has scored seven tries in 87 games for the Panthers and is considered a vital part of Ivan Cleary's pack going into next season.

The young lock has played six Tests for New Zealand since debuting in 2016 and was expected to play a major role in Michael Maguire's side during the World Cup Nines and Test season.

