Menu
Login
The Toowoomba-based RACQ LifeFlight Rescue helicopter has airlifted a parachutist to hospital.
The Toowoomba-based RACQ LifeFlight Rescue helicopter has airlifted a parachutist to hospital.
News

Parachute failure leaves man seriously injured

by Antonia O’Flaherty
27th Jan 2019 9:02 AM

A MAN has suffered serious injuries after his parachute failed and crashed north west of Brisbane on Saturday afternoon.

The 33-year-old man crash-landed at Ramblers drop zone in Toogoolawah about 5.28pm after his parachute canopy reportedly failed as he was approaching the ground.

A Queensland Ambulance spokesman said the man landed heavily into concrete from about 5 metres high and sustained serious injuries.

The man was treated by Queensland Ambulance Service paramedics for suspected spinal injuries.

The Toowoomba-based RACQ LifeFlight Rescue helicopter airlifted to the Princess Alexandra Hospital with back injuries in a stable condition.

editors picks parachute parachute failure skydiving

Top Stories

    $1000 fine for jumping on car

    $1000 fine for jumping on car

    News Fine for jumping on a car in Airlie Beach.

    VMR call-outs up significantly in 2018

    VMR call-outs up significantly in 2018

    News Increase in medical evacuations.

    Near drowning at Hamilton Island

    Near drowning at Hamilton Island

    News A boy is in a serious, but stable condition.

    Bowen man helps develop app to aid PTSD sufferers

    Bowen man helps develop app to aid PTSD sufferers

    News Bowen man helps develop app to aid PTSD sufferers