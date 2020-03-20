Parademics treating four people in Strathdickie rollover

Queensland Ambulance Service has responded to an incident on Gregory Cannon Valley Rd.

EMERGENCY services have rushed to a vehicle rollover in Strathdickie involving two cars, one carrying a trailer.

A Queensland Ambulance Services spokesman said paramedics were on the scene assisting four patients after a collision on Gregory Cannon Valley Rd, Strathdickie.

It is understood two vehicles were involved in the incident, with one of the vehicles towing a trailer at the time

Paramedics arrived at the scene about 11am, with all patients currently out of the vehicles.

The spokesman said the age and genders of the people involved were currently unknown, but they were being treated for minor injuries.

A Queensland Police Services spokesman confirmed there were no road closures on Gregory Cannon Valley Rd.