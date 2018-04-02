Abandoned island resort sells to private investor

The lease for the resort at Paradise Bay has been acquired by Sojourn Properties.

The lease for the resort at Paradise Bay has been acquired by Sojourn Properties. Peter Carruthers

A WHITSUNDAY island resort abandoned since Cyclone Marcia has been bought.

Australian company Sojourn Properties snapped up the lease at Paradise Bay on the southern tip of Long Island for an undisclosed sum.

The island resort, which includes 10 bungalows, a day spa and a licensed bar, has been abandoned since 2015 when it suffered storm damage in the wake of Cyclone Marcia.

In 2017 the resort was hit again by Cyclone Debbie and the Australian Islands website had it listed for sale at a heavily reduced price of $1.5 million.

Though the bungalows are in quite good shape the reception, bar and swimming pool has been badly damaged by TC Debbie.

Sojourn Properties' Wayne Rumble said a lot of the damage had been "cosmetic" and hoped to welcome visitors back to the resort before October this year.

"You have got gutters, hot water systems and solar panels that need re-looked at," he said.

"It looked really bad but when we got the professionals out there to look deeply into it, (but we decided) it's definitely work getting up and running again."

Mr Rumble said there is a team of people on the island now clearing the debris and landscaping the grounds and problems of erosion from tidal surges will need to be addressed.

"We will need to get landscapers and engineers to help us come up with a plan to protect that," he said.

Sojourn Properties has also owned the lease on Pumpkin Island in The Keppels since 2013.