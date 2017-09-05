Paradise Cove shone in Adventure Queensland Ball

THERE is no better place than Paradise Cove resort to really showcase what the sense of adventure is all about.

This is why it was the perfect spot to host the annual Adventure Queensland Ball last Friday night, the first time the event has ever been held in the Whitsundays.

More than 160 tourism industry members, many of which specialise in the youth and backpacker markets attended the event which is set to put the luxurious destination on the map.

Adventure Queensland president Juanita Bloomfield said the event was the perfect opportunity to roll out the welcome map for visitors to the region.

"We are looking to highlight that if you didn't know anything about the cyclone you wouldn't have known that anything happened,” she said.

"I know the Whitsundays really well and I've never seen it looking so polished, there are some misconceptions about the Whitsundays and the poor reef being gone - I absolutely refute it, Whitehaven Beach is as beautiful as ever, it is amazing how mother nature cleans up stuff in its path.

"Its so exciting to move this event away from the standard function room style and really showcase what the adventure market is all about.”

Paradise Cove operator Julie Telford said the event was a unique opportunity to step out of the comfort zone.

"It was good to be given the opportunity to showcase our resort properly, this happens when you choose good people and everyone has done their job,” she said.

"We know we have great product and resort and (the night) is about showcasing that and giving credit where it is due.”

Tourism Whitsundays sales and marketing manager Natassia Wheeler said the event highlighted the importance of promoting youth tourism.

"I think the significance of this event is that the youth and backpacker market brings so much to this tourist destination and represents so much of the income for (the Whitsundays),” she said.

"We are really grateful Adventure Queensland has brought this to us.”

Between $15,000-$20,000 worth or prizes were donated to Adventure Queensland and were auctioned with all proceeds going towards promoting Queensland as a tourist destination.