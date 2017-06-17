Paradise still looks fit for a wedding

THERE is nothing mother nature can do to damage the Whitsundays' reputation as a premier wedding destination.

And this will be made abundantly clear at the Wedding Expo being held at Coral Sea Resort this Sunday, which will feature more than 40 exhibitors showcasing the best the region has to offer across a range of specialities.

Due to the effects of the cyclone, exhibitors were given the opportunity to feature in the event for free.

Coral Sea Resort wedding and events sales manager Sharon Gregory said the expo was also a perfect opportunity to showcase what the resort had to offer.

"I think this will show that the cyclone has not really dampened our ability to pull off a beautiful wedding and we have the support from talented suppliers to back that up,” she said.

"The cyclone has been and gone and we invite people to come and see that it hasn't changed what the Whitsundays has to offer.”

The first 300 people to attend the expo will receive a free Queensland Wedding magazine with a retail cost of $10.

The day will feature two glamorous fashion parades, full bar and lunch catering, live entertainment, accommodation and suite viewing, a mock ceremony and reception set-up and opportunities for people to pick up exhibitor prizes sponsored by Cruise Whitsundays, Ocean Rafting and more.

Exhibition proceeds will be donated to the Whitsunday Zonta Club.