Paramedic and police assaulted

A PARAMEDIC and a police officer were allegedly attacked while trying to assist a woman on Friday night.

Police were called to Dingo Beach at 7.10pm where Queensland Ambulance Service personnel were attempting to take a Mackay woman, 24, to hospital.

She allegedly kicked a paramedic in the stomach repeatedly before kicking a police officer in the chest.

The woman was restrained and taken to hospital where police allegedly found a drug pipe in her possession.

She is due to face Proserpine Magistrates Court on July 29.