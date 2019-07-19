Menu
Crime

Paramedic and police assaulted

Georgia Simpson
by
19th Jul 2019 5:20 AM
A PARAMEDIC and a police officer were allegedly attacked while trying to assist a woman on Friday night.

Police were called to Dingo Beach at 7.10pm where Queensland Ambulance Service personnel were attempting to take a Mackay woman, 24, to hospital.

She allegedly kicked a paramedic in the stomach repeatedly before kicking a police officer in the chest.

The woman was restrained and taken to hospital where police allegedly found a drug pipe in her possession.

She is due to face Proserpine Magistrates Court on July 29.

