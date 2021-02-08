Menu
Paramedic sacked for alleged crime against dead patient

by Kate Kyriacou & Kay Dibben
8th Feb 2021 4:50 PM
A paramedic with nearly 40 years' experience was sacked immediately after allegedly being caught swiping cash from the wallet of a man who had died in his bed.

Louis Roza, 62, appeared before Brisbane Magistrates Court today charged with stealing a sum of money.

Paramedics were called to the home of an elderly couple in Aspley on November 18 where a man had died.

Police will allege Roza swiped money belonging to the patient from a bedside table.

It will be alleged he was spotted by his colleague who immediately reported what he'd seen.

Roza's position with Queensland Ambulance Service was terminated that day and his registration with the Australian Health Practitioner Regulation Agency was restricted.

Paramedic Louis Roza was dismissed from Queensland Ambulance Service after he allegedly stole money from a dead man
Information listed on the AHPRA website shows Roza has conditions imposed on his registration preventing him from having any contact with patients or their property.

"The practitioner must not practise in any role that includes direct patient contact or being in the vicinity of patients' property," the website says in reference to Roza.

"The practitioner must only practise in employment and at practice locations approved by the Health Ombudsman."

The restrictions will remain in place unless set aside by the Queensland Civil and Administrative Tribunal or removed by the Health Ombudsman.

Roza's matter was adjourned until March 3.

He was given bail on his own undertaking.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said they could not comment because the matter is before the courts.

