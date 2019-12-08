Menu
Paramedics are assessing two patients.
Two injured after crash on Gregory Cannon Valley Rd

Elyse Wurm
8th Dec 2019 11:20 AM
UPDATE 12:45pm: Paramedics have transported two people to hospital following a crash on Gregory Cannon Valley Rd. 

 

One person suffered hip and chest injuries in the Strathdickie crash, while another had ankle injuries. 

 

Both were taken to Proserpine Hospital in a stable condition. 

 

Paramedics were first called to the scene of the two-vehicle crash about 11:05am. 

 

INITIAL 11:30am: One person is reportedly entrapped after a two-vehicle crash at Strathdickie.

 

Queensland Ambulance Services are assessing two people on Gregory Cannon Valley Rd. 

 

Paramedics were called to the scene about 11:05am. 

 

The gender and age of the patients is unknown at this stage. 

