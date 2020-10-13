Menu
An RACQ CQ rescue helicopter has been tasked to the scene of a cement truck rollover near Mt Coolon.
An RACQ CQ rescue helicopter has been tasked to the scene of a cement truck rollover near Mt Coolon. Supploed
Patient trapped in cement truck rollover at Adani site

Laura Thomas
13th Oct 2020 1:45 PM
UPDATE 2:30PM: AT least one person was trapped in a cement truck rollover at the Adani site south of Mt Coolon.

A Queensland Police spokesman said crews were called to cement truck rollover on Stratford Rd just after 1pm.

He said the driver of the truck was trapped and a man was being treated for cuts to the wrist and head.

The spokesman also said it "looks like a woman was trapped in the front".

A Queensland Ambulance spokesman confirmed paramedics were treating a female patient in her 50s but the extent of her injuries were not clear.

The spokesman could not confirm whether paramedics were also treating a male patient.

Critical care paramedics and a rescue helicopter have been tasked to the scene.

 

INITIAL: Paramedics are treating one person at the scene of a cement truck rollover south of Mt Coolon.

A Queensland Ambulance spokesman said a crew was on scene at the rollover at a workplace on Stratford Rd.

It is not known whether the patient was the driver of the cement truck.

A Queensland Police spokeswoman said officers were en route to the rollover.

More to come.

