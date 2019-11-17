Menu
A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said the two-vehicle crash at Brisbane St and Powell St was reported at 5.30pm.
Breaking

Paramedics respond to Bowen crash

Zizi Averill
17th Nov 2019 5:33 PM
EMERGENCY services are responding to a crash in Bowen.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said the two-vehicle crash at Brisbane St and Powell St was reported at 5.30pm.

He said one patient was being assessed, but added “they don’t look too seriously injured”.

A Queensland Police Service spokeswoman said a man had been seen clutching his leg, and was be treated by paramedics.

She said both vehicles had been pulled off the side of the road, and were not obstructing traffic.

