Menu
Login
Ambulance crews are on scene.
Ambulance crews are on scene. Tony Martin
Breaking

Paramedics respond to drowning incident

Melanie Plane
by
25th Jun 2018 10:39 AM | Updated: 11:45 AM

UPDATE 11AM: A BABY has been transported to Mackay Base Hospital after a drowning incident in North Mackay.

A Queensland Ambulance spokesman said the male infant was transported in a stable condition.

INITIAL: QUEENSLAND Ambulance Service have been called to a North Mackay home following reports of a drowning incident.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman has confirmed paramedics are on scene at a College Court home.

She said paramedics were treating a male child, but further information about what has occurred is at this stage unknown.

More to come.

drowning mackay drowning queensland ambulace service water safety
Mackay Daily Mercury

Top Stories

    Runners take to the sand in the Great Whitehaven Beach Run

    Runners take to the sand in the Great Whitehaven Beach Run

    News Under an ominous sky runners from all over the state laced up their trainers for a date with the silica white sands of Whitehaven Beach on Sunday.

    • 25th Jun 2018 11:46 AM
    WFC suffers loss to Magpies in 'worst game of the year'

    WFC suffers loss to Magpies in 'worst game of the year'

    News WFC suffers disappointing loss to Magpies

    Fireworks at show tonight

    Fireworks at show tonight

    News Tonight's Show Whitsunday program and pet warning

    Local Partners