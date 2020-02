Emergency services are on route to assist with a reported snake bite at Laguna Quay

PARAMEDICS are currently en route to assist a person with a reported snake bite at Laguna Quays.

A Queensland Ambulance Spokesman said the reported snake bite was called in to paramedics about 7.45am.

The spokesman said the extent of the injury was currently unknown, however the bite was reported to be to the person's lower leg.