Paramedics rushed to an incident where a person fell from their bike at a roundabout.
Breaking

Paramedics rush to ‘traumatic’ bike incident at roundabout

Shayla Bulloch
2nd Nov 2019 8:36 AM
A WOMAN was rushed to hospital after falling from her bicycle in an incident at a roundabout this morning.

Paramedics were called to the roundabout at Butler St and Poinciana Ave, Tewantin, about 7.34am to reports of "traumatic injuries" to her head.

A spokesman from Queensland Ambulance Service said she fell off her bike and no other vehicles were involved.

The woman in her 20s was treated on scene and taken to Noosa Hospital with some minor injuries.

