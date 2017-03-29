30°
Paramedics tell story of cyclone 'miracle baby'

Dane Lillingstone
| 29th Mar 2017 3:05 PM
Graduate Paramedic Pamela Price and Advanced Care Paramedic Peter Gleeson have got the story of a lifetime.
Graduate Paramedic Pamela Price and Advanced Care Paramedic Peter Gleeson have got the story of a lifetime. Dane Lillingstone

FOR two Cannonvale based paramedics, it was the experience of a lifetime this morning as they helped deliver a baby girl in the midst of Cyclone Debbie.

Graduate Paramedic Pamela Price and Advanced Care Paramedic Peter Gleeson got the call just after midnight.

"We had just, after being in lockdown, we'd just been released. We got the call," Ms Price said.

"It was very dark, there were trees everywhere, powerlines down and we got to the house and it was all dark. It was quite impeding for us. We popped her in the ambulance and then we came here (to the Whitsunday Ambulance Station). SES were considering getting a boat and taking her across the river to Proserpine. But we decided that was not going to happen due to the fact the contractions were quite stronger as it was going on.

"The mother did an amazing job delivering the baby herself. We just assisted. It was wonderful team work together. It was a beautiful experience because normally an ambulance person will take a baby quickly and imminently or drop it to the hospital. this time we had the whole experience, four hours, it was the most beautiful experience that you could have."

Baby Billiana was delivered at 4.20am this morning at the Whitsunday Ambulance Station by mum Suzanne with the support of dad Tim and assistance from Ms Price, Mr Gleeson, Critical Care Paramedic Anthony Fletcher, Doctor Melissa McCann and midwife Demelza Griffin.

Billiana was later able to be released into the care of her parents and taken home.

"As far we know, she is very healthy. The baby was fantastic. Everything went exactly according to plan and how it should have. The baby is just beautiful," Mr Gleeson said.

"They are at home now. She was released from the station under the care of a very lovely midwife, due to the fact everything went so well. Nature seems to have taken its course.

"At the end of the day you just do what's in the best interest of the patients and I think we achieved that this morning."

For those wondering, both paramedics confirmed there was no thought of naming the baby Debbie.

"(It would be) too angry," Mr Gleeson said.

Topics:  cyclone debbie qas queensland ambulance serivce

