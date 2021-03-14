Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
MACKAY: Traffic delays are expected after two car crashes on Sunday afternoon. Picture: Heidi Petith
MACKAY: Traffic delays are expected after two car crashes on Sunday afternoon. Picture: Heidi Petith
News

Paramedics treating five people after two-car Paget crash

Melanie Whiting
, melanie.whiting@news.com.au
14th Mar 2021 3:48 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Traffic delays are expected in Paget and West Mackay after two separate crashes on Sunday afternoon.

Emergency services were on scene at a two-car crash at the intersection of Archibald St and Maggiolo Dr, Paget about 3.40pm.

A Queensland Ambulance spokeswoman said two crews were on scene assessing five people who were in stable conditions.

All five are expected to be taken to hospital.

It is understood the crash has left one lane completely blocked to traffic, with police on scene.

Police were also called to conduct traffic control after a two-car crash reported at the intersection of Lagoon St and Nebo Rd, West Mackay just before 4pm.

It is understood there are no serious injuries, but both cars are in the middle of the road.

Subscriber benefits:

How to activate your free Courier-Mail subscription

How to get Daily Mercury news straight to your inbox

Your dose of Harry Bruce cartoons

mackay crashes mackay police districts paget crash west mackay crash
Mackay Daily Mercury

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Police rescue baby from hot car in Whitsundays

        Premium Content Police rescue baby from hot car in Whitsundays

        Crime A window had to be smashed to retrieve the child as the mercury soared to 28C.

        Population boom: 86k to flood across Queensland border

        Premium Content Population boom: 86k to flood across Queensland border

        News More than 86,000 Australians are set to head for QLD.

        Premier’s secret emails revealed for the first time

        Premium Content Premier’s secret emails revealed for the first time

        Politics The contents of the emails exchanged between Annastacia Palaszczuk and Cabinet...

        ‘Amazing kid’: Brave Moranbah teen loses health battle

        Premium Content ‘Amazing kid’: Brave Moranbah teen loses health battle

        News Tributes have poured in for a talented Moranbah teenager Ethan James Stevens.