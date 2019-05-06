Parenting expert to speak at Mother's Day event

BUILDING RELATIONSHIPS: Child expert Dr Michael Carr-Gregg will speak at a Mother's Day High Tea at St Catherine's Catholic College.

BUILDING RELATIONSHIPS: Child expert Dr Michael Carr-Gregg will speak at a Mother's Day High Tea at St Catherine's Catholic College. Monique Preston

"PARENTING girls in 2019 is like nailing jelly to a tree - tricky.”

These are the words of one of Australia's highest profile psychologists and leading parenting experts, Dr Michael Carr-Gregg.

St Catherine's Catholic College will host Dr Carr-Gregg as its guest speaker at its Mother's Day High Tea in Proserpine on Saturday.

Dr Carr-Gregg will give guests seven evidence-based strategies to improve relationships between parents and daughters as well as 10 ways to improve your own wellbeing.

"This talk gives both parties the skills knowledge and strategies to constructively navigate a strong relationship,” Dr Carr-Gregg said.

"Given the fact that an unhappy relationship can shorten your life by four to six years and increase the chances of illness by 35 per cent, this talk is an invaluable investment in both parties.”

You might have seen Dr Carr-Gregg on Sunrise, read one of his 12 books, or heard him on The Morning Program with 3AW's Neil Mitchell.

Everyone is welcome to attend the high tea, with doors opening for the High Tea at 10am for a 10.30am start.

St Catherine's principal Mel Scherwitzel said she was delighted to celebrate mothers, grandmothers, aunties, sisters and daughters at the high tea with the St Catherine's College community and members of the broader community.

"What a lovely way to honour the women in our lives who teach us about selflessness, sacrifice and unconditional love,” Ms Scherwitzel said.

"I am also deeply grateful to share this occasion with such a renowned expert on adolescent mental health and raising adolescents, Dr Michael Carr-Gregg, who will share his insights and wisdom on the importance of mothers' relationships with their teenage daughters.”

The inaugural high tea will feature a fashion parade by local boutique Ginger Blonde and Co, artwork on display by St Catherine's students, raffles and lucky door prizes.

Dr Carr-Gregg will also have some of his books available for purchase on the day.

Tickets cost $30 per mother and daughter or $20 per individual and are on sale now here or by calling the senior campus office on 4945 1630.

WHAT: St Catherine's Catholic College Mother and Daughter High Tea.

WHEN: Saturday, May 11, 10am for a 10.30am start.

WHERE: Tom Gard Hall, St Catherine's Catholic College primary campus, 96 Renwick Rd, Proserpine

COST: $30 per mother and daughter couple or $20 for individuals.