A group of parents got into a massive punch-up at a kids softball game in the US. Picture: YouTube
Parents brawl at kids softball game

by New York Post
20th Jun 2018 5:25 AM

A MAJOR brawl broke out between parents of two rival softball teams at a youth tournament in Tennessee.

Mobile phone footage of the incident posted on Facebook showed a gaggle of parents rolling around on the side of a hill near the field, while others stood to the side, reports the New York Post. The video lasts 54 seconds and ends with both sides of the fight just milling around.

The teams were there for a 12-and-under tournament sponsored by USA Softball.

Tournament director Tina Gale told WJHL that both of the teams involved in the fight were from North Carolina, and both have been barred from future competitions.

 

The fight descended into an all-in brawl. Picture: YouTube
The fight descended into an all-in brawl. Picture: YouTube

The Kingsport Police Department responded to the incident, but no one was charged and no injuries were reported, according to the Kingsport Times-News.

 

Local police said no one was charged in the incident. Picture: YouTube
Local police said no one was charged in the incident. Picture: YouTube

This story was originally published in the New York Post and is reprinted with permission.

