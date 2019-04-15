Parents feel 'blessed' son was busted with drugs

Ricky Zane Read was pulled over by police in July 2018 for a random breath test.

PARENTS of a Gladstone man felt "blessed" when their 26-year-old was caught supplying and in possession of meth, a court has heard.

The man had "red-glazed eyes" and appeared to be agitated, raising officers' suspicious he was on drugs.

A search of the car revealed a small amount of meth but a search of his phone revealed Read had also supplied drugs to others.

Read pleaded guilty in the District Court at Gladstone on Friday to several drug possession and supply charges.

Defence barrister Tom Polley said his client came from a good background and upbringing and had no criminal history.

"Both parents have confirmed in conference they feel blessed he was caught and Ricky also confirms this," Mr Polley said.

"It was a fortunate brush with the law because we all know the scourge this drug causes in the community."

Mr Polley said his client was introduced to the drug at a former workplace.

"He was dragged into this," Mr Polley said.

"He became caught up in the nasty side of drugs...

"And when he was caught, it scared the pants off him."

Mr Polley said his client actually thanked the police twice.

"He has managed to kick the habit completely and he now works as a ferry operator deckhand," Mr Polley said.

"In fact he is due to complete his Master 5 Class (qualification) by August this year."

Judge Michael Burnett sentenced Read to 12 months' jail suspended for two years.

He was also placed on a 12-month probation order.