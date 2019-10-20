Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Parents' worst nightmare after child struck in yard

Aden Stokes
, aden.stokes@capnews.com.au
20th Oct 2019 10:00 AM | Updated: 12:07 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A LITTLE girl lies in hospital in a serious condition after being hit by a car last night in the yard of a Rockhampton home.

At 8.21pm, paramedics were called to a private residence at West Rockhampton to reports of a low speed "vehicle and pedestrian" incident.

The incident was described by a police spokesperson as a "tragic accident in the yard of a home where a child has been injured".

Paramedics treated the toddler for head and abdominal injuries, and she was transported to Rockhampton Hospital in a serious condition. Critical care paramedics were on board for transport.

editors picks queensland ambulance service vehicle and pedestrian west rockhampton
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    Gallery: All the glitz and glam of the James Bond Gala

    premium_icon Gallery: All the glitz and glam of the James Bond Gala

    Entertainment Were you one of the Whitsundays' finest seen out and about?

    Whitsunday waste on fire

    premium_icon Whitsunday waste on fire

    News A fire broke at a rubbish dump this afternoon

    'Everyone is so friendly': Group gives sisters taste of home

    premium_icon 'Everyone is so friendly': Group gives sisters taste of home

    Community How two Thai sisters came to embrace life in the Whitsundays.

    All aboard Adani: Mackay to secure rail subcontractor work

    premium_icon All aboard Adani: Mackay to secure rail subcontractor work

    Business ‘The fact that the major rail contractor isn’t based in Mackay doesn’t mean Mackay...