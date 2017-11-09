Paris Jackson is 'grateful' for koala cuddle on Hamo

Paris Jackson gets up close with the Hamilton Island natives.

DAUGHTER of the King of Pop, Paris Jackson, has stopped licking glass long enough to jump on a plane and head to the Whitsundays.

After causing a stir at the Melbourne Cup by licking a window for the paparazzi, the 19-year-old, has plans live it up in the tropics at Hamilton Island's exclusive luxury resort, Qualia.

The Daily Telegraph reported Ms Jackson had plans to see the Great Barrier Reef and was on an environmental crusade.

"I consider the Great Barrier Reef one of the many very sacred and magical points on earth that very much needs to be protected and it breaks my heart to see the state that it is in right now,” Jackson said.

Having arrived on Hamo, Ms Jackson posted a photo earlier today of a koala and the caption "grateful”.