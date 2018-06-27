Parisian backpacker sets off on Australian road trip for one

LIVING THE DREAM: Parisian backpacker, Christine Feuerbach said that travelling Australia was her dream .

LIVING THE DREAM: Parisian backpacker, Christine Feuerbach said that travelling Australia was her dream . Claudia Alp

NONE of her friends would come with her but that didn't deter Parisian backpacker Christine Feuerbach from following her dream of an Australia road trip.

Christine was four years into an eight-year accounting degree when she decided it was time to head down under.

She started her journey in Cairns then travelled through Townsville and arrived in Airlie Beach three weeks into her two-month sightseeing expedition.

Christine will continue her trip along the east coast of Australia stopping at several destinations along the way, including Hervey Bay, Brisbane, the Gold Coast and Byron Bay before finishing in Melbourne.

What made you decide to travel through Australia?

Australia was my dream but nobody wants to go with me, so okay, I go alone!

What have you done in the Whitsundays so far?

I have done the Conway National Park walking track. It was very beautiful. I also went to Shute Harbour which was good. I walked to the Marina and I went to the markets on the weekend.

What Australian destination have you enjoyed the most?

Cairns was beautiful. On Monday I will do a cruise in the Whitsundays so I think it will be the cruise that I will love most.

What is the weirdest thing about Australian culture?

They walk a lot without their shoes. I think that Australians are very friendly. They speak a lot and they smile a lot. In the road when I see them they say, "hi, how was your day?”. In France we don't speak like this. I think it's the most beautiful thing in Australian culture.

How has travel changed you?

I travel alone so I have to be more friendly. I have to speak with more people. And I think travelling alone, I met more people. It's difficult at times because I miss my family, I miss France and I miss my friends, but it's beautiful.

What is your top Australian travel tip?

Rent a camper van because I think you see more things than in a bus or a plane.