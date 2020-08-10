PARKING DEBACLE: Lagoon parking in the spotlight again

Parking at the Airlie Beach lagoon may be free again.

PARKING in areas of Airlie Beach may soon become free again thanks to one councillor’s push to draw more visitors to town.

Division 1 Councillor Jan Clifford will move a motion at this week’s council meeting to reinstate free parking at the Broadwater and lagoon car parks.

If the motion is agreed on by councillors, free parking will be back until September 23 before it is reassessed.

In the motion, Cr Clifford argued that reinstating free parking would assist struggling businesses in Airlie Beach.

“The hospitality and retail industries in Airlie Beach are very dependant on the tourism industry which has been severely impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic,” she said.

“Firstly, by the lockdown and again by the closures of our Queensland borders.

“This has meant that the vast majority of visitors to Airlie are part of our drive market visitation and we should do whatever is possible to encourage them.

“In order to support these struggling Airlie Beach businesses, free parking for their customers would provide a psychological boost to them in these unprecedented times.”

The free parking initiative was a temporary measure introduced by the Whitsunday Regional Council in March to help bring more visitors into town.

The initiative came to an end today to the opposition of many residents.

The Whitsunday Times posed the question on Facebook whether parking should remain free with a majority of responses in favour of waiving costs.

Amy Lola Keyte responded: “YES! It’s killing our town and unwelcoming. We are so small and need all the help this town can get for a long time yet. Some areas should be capped at two to three hours only.”

Several people commented saying it would draw more people to town and provide a welcome boost for shop owners.

“Free parking for all. Locals will shop and enjoy our town more and visitors will stop and stop for longer to (browse) and spend if parking is free,” Julie Hands commented.

However, council’s director of community and environment Julie Wright said free parking could result in frustration for residents and visitors.

“To ensure parking is available for day visitors to the lagoon and Airlie Beach, paid parking areas are important to avoid people parking for extended stays and ensure consistent turnover of high demand parking spots in the middle of a tourism centre,” she said.

“Convenient and affordable parking is important to attract customers for main street businesses and restaurants and to encourage commuters to use public transport.

“Inadequate or insufficient or difficult to find parking will frustrate users and can result in people parking where it is not permitted or appropriate.

“Inadequate parking arrangements can result in conflicts between users and non-users, such as residents.

“Council provides free parking within 500m of Airlie town centre at Coconut Grove Rd and car park and also has a large free parking area at the rear of Woolworths on their Watersons Way block of land … less than two minutes walk from the main street.”

The motion will be voted on at the council meeting on Wednesday.

In the meantime, fees apply for residents and visitors parking at the lagoon and Broadwater car parks.