Parking dispute ends in assault

A PROSERPINE man who assaulted his neighbour and her daughter in a dispute over parking in a driveway of their units has been fined $1500.

A PROSERPINE man who assaulted his neighbour and her daughter in a dispute over parking in a driveway of their units has been fined $1500. Gregor Mactaggart

A PROSERPINE man who assaulted his neighbour and her daughter in a dispute over parking in a driveway of their units has been fined $1500.

David Lyall McKenzie, 68, pleaded guilty in Proserpine Magistrates Court on February 25 to assault occasioning bodily harm and serious assault of a person aged over 60 years.

Prosecutor Robert Beamish told the court McKenzie one victim - a woman aged over 50 years - went to her mother's Proserpine home to drop food off and pick up her dog.

She was parked in the driveway for two minutes when McKenzie came out and said "get that f***ing car off the driveway”.

He then approached his 72-year-old female neighbour - the other woman's mother - with closed fists and threw punches at her, Mr Beamish said.

The court was told the woman stepped back to avoid the punches and fell over, cutting and grazing her elbow.

McKenzie then approached the younger woman, who raised her arms to block punches from him, Mr Beamish said.

The court heard that when he was charged with assault, McKenzie said to police "serious assault? What? Are they in hospital or something? It was just some pushing and shoving.”

McKenzie's solicitor Steven Hayles said his client's relationship with his neighbour started to deteriorate early last year after he asked her to stop letting visitors park in the driveway.

A letter was to all the residents but people continued to park in the driveway, something Mr Hayles said "frustrated” his client.

"It was causing him (McKenzie) issues getting in and out of his unit,” Mr Hayles said.

He also told the court that no physical contact had been made by McKenzie and asked that no conviction be recorded.

"This was a short episode of bad behaviour by him,” Mr Hayles said.

Magistrate Ron Muirhead fined McKenzie $750 on each of the assaults and ordered that a conviction not be recorded.

"It could have been handled a lot better,” Mr Muirhead said.

"The way you reacted was totally out of order.”