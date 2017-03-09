Parking fine fuels existing problems

STACY Harvey is no stranger when it comes to parking in Airlie Beach and as a business owner on the main street, she wants to see the ongoing issue solved.

Recently, a post on a local Facebook page revealed a local business owner had received a fine after parking in a loading zone on the Airlie Beach main street.

Owner of Lotus and Mama Africa night club, Ms Harvey said instead of fining those doing the wrong thing, why not fix the existing problem?

"One of the ways to solve the problem is making parking for three hours (in council car parks),” she said.

"It would free up a lot of the hour car parks on the main street.”

Ms Harvey also suggested transforming some loading zone parks into one-hour parks on the main street.

Division 1 Councillor Jan Clifford said the biggest problem was for the "delivery guys”.

"All these people are conducting business by picking up or dropping off goods but they have nowhere to park,” she said.

"Everyone who has a ute thinks they are entitled to park in these zones.”

Cr Clifford said officers had an app on their phones which revealed whether a vehicle was commercially registered.

She said parking was a "huge issue”.

"For everyone who's complaining about being booked, I've got about 10 or 20 saying they can't get their goods delivered because they can't park in the loading zones,” she said.