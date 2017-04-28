Parking meter headaches fixed

The parking meters at the Port of Airlie car park are now all fixed after some of them sustained damage during Cyclone Debbie.

CAR parking has always been a problem in Airlie Beach and Cyclone Debbie has only made it worse.

One customer at Port of Airlie was furious to receive a ticket on Monday after arriving at the car park around 6.15am for a 6.30am ferry to Hamilton Island.

"I went to two ticket machines that had an out of order notice on them and have done since Cyclone Debbie,” Tom Doland said.

"I was directed by a notice to a third ticket machine in the car park and tried to get a ticket from there. The LCD on the machine however was damaged and I could not read it and therefore operate the machine. I looked around for a fourth machine, but could not obviously see one. By this time I was running late for the ferry, and concluded that I could not reasonably be expected to buy a ticket if I had tried three machines and all were in-operational.”

After returning later that day to find a ticket had been issued, Mr Doland was not happy.

"I had every intention of purchasing a ticket and and am seriously annoyed at the fine received. To fine people in an area that is in recovery after a major cyclone when they are trying to rebuild their lives seems to me to be distinctly un-Australian!,” he said.

However CARe Park Queensland business manager Nick Whinnett said Mr Doland's fine would be waived and admitted Port of Airlie ticket machines had sustained damage in Cyclone Debbie.

"Two of the five of the machines on site went down with the cyclone,” he said.

"(But) both have been repaired today.

"We're taking a more lenient approach than we normally would (in waiving fees).

"We're still issuing them because we have an obligation to our clients to provide enforcement and to not allow abuse in their car park.”

Mr Whinnett also said that it did not mean everyone was eligible to have their fines waived.

"Providing that they are genuine customers, parking for genuine reasons and have had a problem, we can waive those payment notices,” he said.

"(But) moving forward, with all (the machines) being repaired, operations will return to back to normal.”

The Port of Airlie is the only car park managed by CARe Park that they will apply leniency to.