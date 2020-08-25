Parking permit plan ‘too little too late’ for operators

Owner of Apollo Whitsunday Rick Mark said a 25 per cent discount to parking permits would not be a “major boost” for tourism operators.

Owner of Apollo Whitsunday Rick Mark said a 25 per cent discount to parking permits would not be a “major boost” for tourism operators.

TOURISM operators may soon land a 25 per cent discount on their parking permits, however one owner said council "could have done a lot better than that" to help the struggling industry.

In tomorrow's council meeting in Collinsville, councillors will discuss a permit system to help tourism operators in the region.

The idea was floated in last week's meeting by Division 2 Councillor Al Grundy who said the cost of parking quickly added up for tourism operators who had a decrease in bookings.

Council officers prepared a report recommending that a 25 per cent discount for parking permits be introduced for workers in tourism-related businesses.

This would apply to the Port of Airlie, Broadwater, Lagoon and Coral Sea Marina off-street parking areas until June 30, 2021.

For workers at Coral Sea Marina, this would mean a 12-month permit would cost $1261.50 rather than $1682.

At Port of Airlie, Broadwater and Airlie central car parks, workers would pay $1048.50 for a yearly permit and save about $350.

Apollo Whitsundays owner Rick Mark said the best-case scenario would have been a moratorium on parking.

Apollo Whitsundays owner Rick Mark, who operates out of Coral Sea Marina, said the council was "not going to get people climbing over each other to purchase those tickets".

"Obviously we'll take it but it's certainly not a major boost in my opinion," he said.

"(The) 95 per cent of people using it are the people going down to that marina servicing their boats.

"There aren't any tourists there to help us out with trips, so it's something and we'll take it, but I think they could have done a lot better than that.

"(The) 25 per cent is probably a little bit too little too late."

Mr Mark said the best-case scenario would have been for the council to introduce a moratorium on parking fees.

The council report stated it would be difficult to assess the costs associated with introducing a 25 per cent discount as "there may very well be quite a number of tourism-related employees taking up the option and therefore reducing the number of bays available for day visitors at full price and/or the turnover of parking bays may also reduce".

The report also stated that the cost of parking is channelled towards the maintenance and operating costs of the lagoon and Airlie Beach foreshore, which total about $2 million every year.

More stories

Plan to push Whitsundays into premier biking destination

IN PICTURES: Hamilton Island's new three-storey mansion

PLEA FOR PUB: 'Enough is enough, pull it down'

Conditions apply to current parking permit holders where parking bays are not allocated or guaranteed for permit holders, permits are not transferable, and permits are prepaid for a registered vehicle.

Co-owner of Red Cat Adventures Asher Telford said if these conditions remained it would make it difficult for larger businesses to reap the benefits.

"I think that (the permit discount) would definitely help, but the other problem is availability there, even if you've got a ticket sometimes there's no parks there," he said.

"I think the problem with a permit that covers your car is that there might be six different people in six different cars that need to park that day.

"It sort of needs to be a company car park … having a permit just for one car doesn't really work."

The recommendation will be voted on in tomorrow's ordinary council meeting.