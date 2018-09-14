Parkrun celebrated its 150th milestone event

PARKRUN: Airlie Beach Parkrun celebrated its 150th event on Saturday morning with a turnout of 73 participants who took to the familiar 5km loop.

Event director Bob Barford said after starting off with 50, the group has grown to an average of 80 per week, going from strength to strength.

"It's just been really good seeing how some of the participants have gone from just turning up and getting the job done to really excelling,” he said.

"It's really pleasing to see people developing over time.

"We're not far off celebrating our three-year anniversary which will take place in early December. We'll probably do something special for that.”

This week, 13 first-timers joined Airlie Beach parkrun as well as representatives from the Whitsunday Running Club.

Congratulations to Peter Williams, Wendy McCall, Elaine Scharneck, Angie Kelly, Suzanne Crabtree and Siobhan Barlow, who achieved their own milestones with personal bests on Saturday.

Thank you to volunteers Craig boxer, Andrew Clode, Robyn Corrigan, Jesse Frisch, Caroline Frisch, Maryanne Fyvie, Robyn Keir, Karen Maddock, Justine Morris and Ruth Roberts, who give up their time to make parkrun possible each week.