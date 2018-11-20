Parkrun celebrates 160th milestone on the weekend

ON THE RUN: Airlie Beach parkrun celebrated its 160th milestone on Saturday.

THE Airlie Beach parkrun contingent took to the pathways with more than 60 runners to celebrate the 160th event on Saturday.

Nine first-timers joined the group on the 5km scenic route along the Airlie Beach board walk through to Cannonvale and back with visitors from Mackay, Melbourne, Bathurst and as far as London.

Representatives of five running clubs were there on the day including Whitsunday Running Club, Deakin AC, Derek Zoolander Centre for Kids Who Can't Run Good, Suncorp Bank and Running Mums Australia.

Congratulations to Rhys Harry, Anne Brieger, Matilda Dennison, Imogen Tulk, Karen Jordan and Caroline Kaye who achieved personal bests during the event.

Thank you to volunteers Bob Barford, Gary Corrigan, Matthew Curr, Rebecca Hadley, Christopher Harvey, Justin Knight-Gray, El Long, Deb Rowland and Alison Scoles who gave up their time to make parkrun possible this week.