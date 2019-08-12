Parkrun celebrates 200th event in colourful style

BRIGHT TIME: Justin Knight-Gray (right, leading James Henry) was a great example of the colourful socks sported by those at Airlie Beach parkrun last Saturday as the event celebrated 200 editions.

BRIGHT TIME: Justin Knight-Gray (right, leading James Henry) was a great example of the colourful socks sported by those at Airlie Beach parkrun last Saturday as the event celebrated 200 editions.

PARKRUN: Airlie Beach parkrun celebrated its 200th event in grand style last Saturday.

A total of 88 runners, the majority of whom sported special, silly colourful socks to mark the milestone, tackled the picturesque 5km course.

Sarah Voigt could not have timed her 100th parkrun appearance any better, while Lauren Partridge, Kaley Gibert, Penny Semmler, Sienna Gilbert, Khloe Gascoyne and David Gilbert completed their maiden parkrun.

Ten personal best times were set on the day from James Henry, Darren Semmler, Agustin Colombo, Tim McQuoid-Mason, Steve Lawie, Kim Van Der Colk, Sian Rose, Tara Ketchup, Kristina Ross and Sandy Cleeland.

Henry was the first runner across the finish line, stopping the clock in an electric time of 18:18.

He finished more than a minute quicker than second runner home Ben Cooper, the only other runner to break the 20 minute mark (19:32).

Mark Ogilvie (20:03), Justin Knight-Gray (20:59) and Peter Rodgers (21:18) rounded out the top five.

The first female runner to complete the course was Belinda Howe (22:18), with Alison Scoles (22:43) and Wendy McCall (25:22) the top three.

Volunteers Bob Barford, Heather Carr, Robyn Corrigan, Ashley Gerrard, Justin Helsham, Renee Kampe, Karen Maddock and Nicole Murphy were thanked for making this parkrun possible.

Airlie Beach parkrun is held every Saturday from 7am from Abell Point Marina, Shingley Drive.

It is free, but first time participants should register on the day.