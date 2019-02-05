Parkrun goes ahead rain, hail or shine

Is this parkrunner praying for rain or for the 5km run to be over?

PARKRUN: The rain got chased away for a brief period on Saturday when Airlie Beach parkrunners took to the track for the 173rd event.

While 79 parkrunners braved the overcast sky, 10 first timers joined the crew on their ventures through Airlie Beach to Cannonvale and back.

A special shout-out was made to Bradley Williamson, Shane Smith, Dannelle Thompson, Nathan Dickin, and Sandra (Sandy) Cleeland who achieved personal bests.

Smith has been on a parkrun roll having clinched four PBs over just as many consecutive weeks.

One of the runners gets cheered on in the Airlie Beach parkrun. Contributed

Volunteers Bob Barford, Julie Cauchi, Matthew Curr, Maryanne Fyvie, Geoffrey Fyvie, Justin Knight-Gray, Marina McMullen, Janine Redfern and Sebastian Vinci received a big thank you for their tireless efforts to make parkrun possible on the weekend.

Airlie Beach parkrun is held every Saturday at 7am, from Abell Point Marina, Shingley Dr.

Parkrun is free, but first-time participants should register before attending.

Participants are invited to mingle with the parkrun community for a coffee at New Bohemian Raw Cafe after each event.

More information can be found on the Airlie Beach parkrun website and Facebook page or call event director Bob Barford on 0407 895 011.