A number of runners pound the pavement in last Saturday's edition of Airlie Beach parkrun.
Sport

Parkrun picks up the pace

Shannen McDonald
by
3rd Jul 2019 10:30 AM
THIS week's Airlie Beach parkrun saw newcomers dominate the front of the 89-deep field.

Ben Greene, a member of London's Serpentine Running Club, graced Airlie Beach parkrun for the first time, crossing the line in a time of 18.28.

Not far behind him was Whitsundays runner James Henry, finishing in a time of 18.44, falling short or his PB of 18.20.

Rounding out the top five were first-timers Luke Henry, in a time of 21.06, and Harrison Chapman, in a time of 21.14.

First female to finish the 5km course was newcomer Belinda Howe, who stopped the clock in 22.02.

Milestones reached at the weekend included 10 runs for Kahlia Wardle, 50 runs for Andrea Scharneck and 100 runs for Chris Hands.

Justin Knight-Gray and Karen Maddock in action at the 176th Airlie Beach parkrun earlier this year.
Volunteers Heather Carr, Robyn Corrigan, Gary Corrigan, Matthew Curr, Nicole Murphy, Chris Murphy, Maree Reardon and Aimee Sulzberger were all on deck and made the event possible.

Airlie Beach parkrun is held every Saturday at 7am from Abell Point Marina, Shingley Dr.

It is free, but first-participants should register on the day.

For more information, visit the Airlie Beach parkrun website or Facebook page or contact director Bob Barford on 0407895011.

Whitsunday Times

