RAIN DANCE: Parkrunners were still jumping for joy despite wet weather conditions on Saturday.
Sport

Parkrunners accept a rainy challenge

Claudia Alp
by
12th Dec 2018 9:43 AM

PARKRUN: Pouring rain didn't deter parkrunners from lacing up their shoes and pounding the pavement for the 163rd Airlie Beach parkrun last Saturday.

While the wet weather did impact numbers, 41 dedicated athletes still took the challenge, running the pathways of Airlie Beach and Cannonvale, including four first timers.

Representatives from three running clubs were present on the day including Whitsunday Running Club, Traralgon Harriers and Randwick-Botany Harriers AC.

Congratulations to Levi Farmer, Shaun Lohman, Julie Cauchi, Julie Fenech, Riley Dickin and Nathan Dickin who achieved personal bests despite the wet and slippery conditions.

Rain wasn't about to keep Airlie Beach parkrunners down.
Thank you to volunteers Bob Barford, Heather Carr, Andrew Clode, Vanessa Corbett, Gary Corrigan, Mick Drennan, Megan Drennan, Renee Kampe, Peter Moore and Ruth Roberts who braved the rain to make parkrun possible last week.

Airlie Beach parkrun is held every Saturday, 7am, from Abell Point Marina, Shingley Drive.

Parkrun is free but first-time participants should register before attending.

Folloin the 5km loop, participants are invited to mingle with the parkrun community for a coffee at New Bohemian Raw Café.

Airlie Beach parkrun will be held on Christmas and News Years Day at the usual time and location.

More information can be found on the Airlie Beach parkrun website and Facebook page or contact event director Bob Barford on 0407895011.

Whitsunday Times

