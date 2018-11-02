Parkrunners hit PB's in a pacer day challenge

PACER DAY: Airlie Beach parkrunners were all smiles despite a hot and humid conditions on Saturday.

PARKRUN: The heat and humidity has well and truly kicked in in the Whitsundays, but that didn't deter 82 committed parkrunners from lacing up their shoes and challenging their personal bests with a pacer day on Saturday.

The group welcomed 12 newcomers to the 157th Airlie Beach parkrun alongside representatives from three running groups including Whitsunday Running Club, Illawarra Triathlon Club and Southport Runners And Walkers Club (SRAWSC).

Congratulations to Teena Pettigrew, Kristy Whitton, Des Comer, Anne Hendtlass, Gary Brown and Luke Alexander who beat the conditions to achieve personal bests.

A special thank you was made to volunteers Bob Barford, Vanessa Corbett, Robyn Corrigan, Jesse Frisch, Christopher Harvey, Sebastian Heatley, Jennifer Heatley, Justin Knight-Gray, Karen Maddock, Timothy McQuoid-Mason, Peter Moore, Nicole Murphy, Tim Oberg, Greg Olver, Kerrie Parker and Sebastian Vinci who make parkrun possible.

Parkrun takes place every Saturday at 7am from Abell Point Marina, along the board walk, in a 5km loop.

The event is free, but first-time participants are required to register.

Then grab a post-run coffee from Bohemian Raw Cafe and mingle with fellow runners.