Parkrunners kick off Australia Day with 172nd event

OUT IN THE RAIN: Airlie Beach parkrun volunteers weren't fazed by a brief downpour on Saturday morning.

PARKRUN: Airlie Beach parkrunners swapped snags and pluggers for shorts and joggers as they kicked off Australia Day with the 172nd event.

A cohort of 107 keen runners took to the pathways of Airlie Beach and Cannonvale joined by 13 first timers.

Co-event director Justin Knight-Gray said some people dressed for the occasion, which was followed by "consumption of large amounts of coffee”.

"We had a number of people who were dressed up with hats and had 'Australia' flags painted on their faces,” he said.

"A lot of people came out and got involved. It was really good to see everyone out and enjoying the day.”

Representatives came from running clubs near and far attended on the day including Whitsunday Running Club, Kembla Joggers AC, Mackay Road Runners, Derek Zoolander Centre for Kids Who Can't Run Good, Run For Your Life and Logan River Runners.

Alison Scoles, Bradley Williamson, Rebecca Woods, Shane Smith, Adam McLoughlin, Jon Missen, Nathan Dickin, Karen Jordan and Linda Missen beat their best times to hit personal records.

A special shout-out was made to volunteers Robyn Corrigan, Matthew Curr, Corrine Hendrikse, Renee Kampe, Justin Knight-Gray, Sarah Logan, Karen Maddock and Sebastian Vinci who made parkrun possible this week.

Airlie Beach parkrun is held every Saturday at 7am, from Abell Point Marina, Shingley Dr.

Parkrun is free, but first-time participants should register before attending.

Participants are invited to mingle with the parkrun community for a coffee at New Bohemian Raw Cafe after each event.

More information can be found on the Airlie Beach parkrun website and Facebook page or call event director Bob Barford on 0407 895 011.