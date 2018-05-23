Menu
Queensland Parks and Wildlife Service will begin planned burns between May 21 and June 30.
News

Parks and Wildlife conduct Whitsunday island burns

22nd May 2018 2:26 PM

DON'T be alarmed if you see smoke eminating from the islands in the coming days.

Queensland Parks and Wildlife Service in Airlie Beach will begin conducting planned burns between Monday May 28 and Saturday June 30.

The floowing islnds will be included in the burns: Whitsunday Islands National Park, Haslewood Island, Lupton Island, Gloucester Islands National Park, Middle Island, Saddleback Island, Olden Island andGrassy Island.

The planned burns are part of the annual hazard reduction and conservation management program for parks and forests.

The aim of these burns is to reduce the volume of forest fuels and to create a mosaic pattern of burnt and unburnt areas.

Please be aware that smoke can decrease visibility on the water, so it is important that vessels operate safely to the conditions.

Also this week further tree debris removal at Southern Whitehaven Beach will be taking place until May 26.

During this time visitors can expect increased noise and dust from the operation of large plant and equipment.

Temporary areas of closure will be established throughout the work period and visitors are asked to observe all signage, barriers and directions from rangers and not enter closed areas.

Commercial tour operators and other permit or agreement holders are not permitted to enter closed areas.

The Whitehaven Beach camping area will be closed during the work. Access to the toilets, day-use area and walking tracks will remain open with possible minor changes to be advised on-site.

