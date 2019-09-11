Parliament sitting fruitful for regional growers

FUTURE GROWING: BGGA president Carl Walker and wife Trudy (at left) attended the Official Reception for the fifth regional sitting of State Parliament in Townsville last Thursday, held at The Ville. They are pictured with Minister for Agricultural, Industry Development and Fisheries, Mark Furner, and Bowen grower Leanne Born (right).

FROM little things big things grow - it's hoped that a night of networking by some of the region's farmers will be fruitful for Bowen.



Bowen Gumlu Growers Association (BGGA) vice-president Ben Martin with president Carl Walker and wife Trudy attended an official reception for the fifth regional sitting of State Parliament in Townsville last Thursday.



Parliament headed north last week to hold a regional sitting in Townsville from September 3 to 5.



Accompanied by growers Leanne Born and Jamie Jurgens, the BGGA representatives flew the flag for all things Bowen at the official reception and discussed issues important to the region with ministers including premier Annastacia Palaszczuk.



Mr Walker said it was a chance to catch up with "friends and colleagues" and discuss matters of importance to Bowen growers.



"It's a fantastic opportunity to put our case on projects benefiting the Bowen region to the premier, Minister for Agricultural, Industry Development and Fisheries, Mark Furner, and his team," he said.



"Discussing important projects we are collaborating on now and into the future … it's not often you can chat to the ministers one-on-one, so we really appreciated it."



As well as issues around agriculture, representatives from BGGA met with the Minister for State Development, Manufacturing, Infrastructure and Planning, Cameron Dick, to discuss infrastructure and major projects.



Mr Walker, who was recently re-elected to his last year as president of the BGGA after announcing his planned 2020 retirement from the role, said that there was passion projects and regional infrastructure he was working on that he would like to 'wrap up' before stepping down.



"There are a few things I'm working on as part of the BGGA that I would like to see come to fruition, or at least be in a great state to hand off to next incoming president come next year," he told the Bowen Independent.



"I'm not going to be leaving BGGA at all, I'll still be playing a part in the organisation.



"However the advantage of not being the president anymore is that I will have a lot more time to be on other committees and organisations that I can leverage to better our region."